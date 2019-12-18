Trial set for May for Bakersfield man who confessed to ‘honor killing’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date in May has been scheduled for a man who confessed to shooting his daughter-in-law in what he described as an “honor killing.”

Jagjit Singh, 65, faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Sumandeep Kaur Kooner.

He’s scheduled to stand trial May 18, according to court records.

On Aug. 26, police were called to a house in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive and found Kooner’s body inside. She was shot in the neck and face, court documents said.

Singh told police he shot her because she was having an affair and threatened to leave the family. He also said she threatened to call police and claim he sexually assaulted her.