Trial scheduled for April 27 for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date of April 27 has been set for the two men charged with murder in the death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton.

The attorneys representing Jonathan Knight and Jeremy King said in court Wednesday they have to review loads of evidence, including numerous wiretaps used by authorities.

Knight, 30, and King, 27, have each pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited and other charges. They’re being held without bail.

Kason was shot and killed Feb. 23, 2017, while in a car driven by his mother’s boyfriend. Kason’s brother, 7 at the time, was wounded in the shooting but survived.

The boyfriend, an East Side Crips gang member, is believed to have been the intended target.

King and Knight were indicted by a grand jury last month. Attorneys said in court Wednesday that the grand jury heard evidence over a period of three weeks.