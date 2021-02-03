Trial pushed back 3 months for man charged with killing daughter-in-law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his daughter-in-law in what he told authorities was an “honor killing” has been postponed three months.

It’s the latest of several trial delays for Jagjit Singh, 66, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, 37. The trial had been scheduled to begin later this month but is now set for May 3.

Singh told police he shot Kooner because she was having an affair and threatened to leave the family, according to court filings. He also said she threatened to call police and claim he sexually assaulted her, the documents said.

On Aug. 26, 2019, police were called to a house on Monache Meadows Drive in southwest Bakersfield and found Kooner’s body inside. She was shot in the neck and face.

Singh told police he either had to kill himself or Kooner due to her “dishonoring of him,” according to his statement in the documents.

Singh remains in custody on $2 million bail.