Trial postponed to November for Bakersfield man accused of shooting daughter-in-law in ‘honor killing’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a man accused of shooting dead his daughter-in-law in what he told authorities was an “honor killing” has been postponed more than three months.

Jagjit Singh, 66, is now scheduled for trial on Nov. 9 on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, 37. He remains in custody on $2 million bail.

The postponement was made Thursday. Singh’s attorney, David A. Torres, has several other trials scheduled in the interim.

Singh told police he shot Kooner because she was having an affair and threatened to leave the family. He also said she threatened to call police and claim he sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

On Aug. 26, police were called to a house in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive and found Kooner’s body inside. She was shot in the neck and face, documents said.

Singh told police he either had to kill himself or Kooner due to her “dishonoring of him,” according to the documents.