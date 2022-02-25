BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged with murder in the shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton will wait at least two more months before trial.

An attorney representing one of the men said Friday she was newly assigned to the case and needed at least 60 days to prepare. Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer set a new trial date of April 25.

David Palms, file image.

The trial of Tyrone Johnson and David Palms was previously scheduled March 7.

Johnson, 25, and Palms, 23, are accused of bursting into an apartment Nov. 10, 2017, and opening fire, killing Major and wounding his pregnant mother and then-5-year-old brother. Major’s mother was living with a West Side Crips gang member when the shooting occurred, and both Johnson and Palms are members of the rival East Side Crips gang.

The men are also charged with escaping from Lerdo Jail last year by cutting a hole on the ceiling of their cell, getting onto the roof and sliding down a flag pole. Palms was arrested the same day. Johnson evaded authorities for nearly two months before he was recaptured.