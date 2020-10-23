Trial postponed for Tehachapi woman charged in ex-‘s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Tehachapi woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex has been postponed to March 29.

Wendy Howard, who is out of custody on $500,000 bond, appeared in court Friday with defense counsel Tony Lidgett for a brief hearing setting the new date. Judge Judith K. Dulcich also set a readiness hearing in the case for March 19.

Her trial had previously been scheduled to begin Nov. 2.

On June 5 of last year, Howard shot Kelly Rees Pitts multiple times outside her house in the 400 block of Appaloosa Court after confronting him over his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter, according to court documents.

Howard told police she and Pitts, who arrived at her house to drop off his grandson, were arguing when he drove over her foot with his quad. She said she felt threatened, so she pulled a handgun from her waistband and shot him.

Pitts, 57, suffered a gunshot wound to the center of his upper chest, another through the center of his neck and a bullet graze to his cheek, according to the documents. Howard said she felt she should stand her ground instead of retreating, and she considered Pitts’ hands deadly weapons, she told police in the documents.