Trial postponed for man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — She’s already waited four years, but Kauri Walton will wait at least another week before trial begins for the man she says sexually abused her when she was 15.

Court records show Miguel Acosta Castillo Jr., who had been scheduled for trial Thursday, is due back in court Feb. 2. The records say there is also a motion to file amended information in the case.

Hundreds of emails were sent out last weekend saying Walton has been delayed justice due to repeated trial delays.

It is 17 News’ usual policy not to name alleged victims of sexual abuse. In this case, however, Walton publicly revealed her identity to raise awareness of what she sees as a broken system.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel told 17 News the trial has been postponed 12 times at the request of the defense attorney. He said prosecutors have objected on multiple occasions.

Kinzel added the trial’s start date is ultimately up to the judge, not the DA’s office.

Castillo is charged with eight felonies in connection with the alleged abuse.