BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man facing seven felonies in connection with a high-speed chase a year ago during which multiple police vehicles were hit is now scheduled for trial in July.

Gabriel Guillen, 36, agreed Friday to moving his trial on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and false imprisonment with violence, among other offenses, from next month to July 11. He is held without bail.

The chase leading to Guillen’s arrest began at about 10:55 p.m. on May 27 after Officer Jose Medrano saw a gray Honda Civic fail to come to a complete stop as it drove south through the intersection of Haley and Flower streets.

According to court documents, at least seven patrol vehicles became involved and speeds were reported at 90 mph. The Honda at one point drove on the wrong side of the road, forcing vehicles to swerve out of its way.

The driver tossed multiple items, and a handgun was later found in an area the Honda passed, the documents say.

Near the end of the pursuit, the Honda intentionally hit police cruisers, the reports say. In one instance, the car traveled directly at a patrol vehicle which swerved out of the way to avoid a head-on collision, the Honda passing close enough it hit the cruiser’s passenger side window, police said.

The chase ended in a front yard in the 1500 block of Country Club Drive, where the Honda hit another patrol vehicle before police boxed it in, according to the documents. A police dog and a Taser were used to take the driver, identified as Guillen, into custody.

A woman in the car told police Guillen kept her in the car against he will after the chase began. She was not charged.