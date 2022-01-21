Trial postponed for Bakersfield men charged in alleged drug manufacturing explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged in connection with an explosion that burned a southwest Bakersfield home had their trial pushed back to April.

Matthew and Austin Hanner were scheduled for trial later this month but proceedings have been moved to April 18, in part because an attorney on the case tested positive for COVID-19. The Hanners face multiple felonies including arson and drug manufacturing.

A court filing says the men were chemically extracting THC from marijuana to manufacture butane honey oil on Jan. 21, 2020, when an explosion rocked the house, setting it ablaze. The men had tampered with utility services to “bypass their responsibility for the power consumed,” according to the document.

A third man, Jay Hanner, has also been charged but no court dates are currently listed for him.

Jay and Matthew Hanner suffered serious burns at the house on Privet Place near Ming Avenue, police said. Matthew Hanner was home at the time but was uninjured.