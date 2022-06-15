BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged with murder in the shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton had their trial postponed to September during a hearing Wednesday morning.

Over the objection of defendants Tyrone Johnson and David Palms, Judge Colette M. Humphrey set a new trial date of Sept. 19, noting an attorney had been recently assigned to the case and needed time to prepare. They had been scheduled for trial starting next week.

David Palms, file image.

Johnson, 25, and Palms, 23, are charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the Nov. 10, 2017, shooting that killed Major and wounded his pregnant mother and young brother.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related. Palms and Johnson are members of the East Side Crips street gang, and Major’s mother was living with a rival gang member, according to court documents.

The two broke out of Lerdo Jail in April of last year by cutting a hole in the ceiling and making their way to the roof, according to sheriff’s investigators. Jail staff reported hearings noises but thought they were caused by a cat or raccoon, the documents said. Surveillance footage showed Johnson and Palms slide down a flagpole as they made their escape.

Palms was recaptured hours later at a Dollar General store on Lerdo Highway near Highway 43.

Johnson remained at large for nearly two months before being taken into custody after a vehicle chase in Bakersfield.