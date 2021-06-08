Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of two men charged with murder in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to August.

Jeremy King, 28, and Jonathan Knight, 32, are now scheduled for trial Aug. 24 following a hearing Tuesday in Superior Court. The two remain held without bail and face life without parole if convicted.

Jonathan Knight, file image

Previously, they were set to stand trial in March.

Kason was shot and killed Feb. 23, 2017, while riding in a car that left Maya Cinemas and had just turned left onto California Avenue from S Street. His then-7-year-old brother was wounded but survived.

Police said a passenger in a vehicle that followed the car the boys were traveling in leaned out the front window and fired shots.

A grand jury later indicted Knight and King after prosecutors presented evidence including multiple wiretaps.

Authorities believe Dayvon Vercher, who was dating Kayson’s mother and drove the boys, was the intended target. He’s an East Side Crips gang member, officials say, and Knight and King are members of the rival West Side Crips.