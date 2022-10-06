BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year.

Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month but the date was pushed back Thursday morning.

Jeremy King, file image

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend as they headed home from Maya Cinemas. A dark sedan followed.

As the car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire, police said.

Gunfire struck Kason, killing him, and wounded his then-7-year-old brother. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, is an East Side Crips gang member and is believed to have been the intended target, police said. He was uninjured.