BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been ordered to stand trial on charges including attempted murder in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Shafter.

A judge found there was sufficient evidence to proceed in the case against Elijah Jene Sanchez and set his next hearing for March 13, at which a trial date is expected to be scheduled. Sanchez, 21, is being held on $1.3 million bail, on charges of attempted murder, assault with a gun and carrying a loaded gun without registration.

Sanchez has admitted to the Feb. 9 shooting, telling an investigator, “I couldn’t even fight the case if I wanted to,” according to court documents. The shooting occurred in broad daylight and was witnessed by multiple people, including a police officer.

The victim, whose name was redacted from the reports, was hit in the head and taken to Kern Medical. He survived.

The victim told authorities Sanchez approached him, yelled his gang affiliation and started shooting after the victim asked if he was having a bad day. Both Sanchez and the victim have several gang-related tattoos. The victim told police he dropped out of a gang several years ago.

Police found Sanchez in an alley shortly after the shooting. He told them, “I’m the one you’re looking for,” according to the reports.