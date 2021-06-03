Trial ordered for man accused of intentionally hitting motorcyclist with car

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered a man to stand trial on charges including attempted murder after prosecutors presented evidence he intentionally hit a motorcyclist with his car.

The judge found the case against 29-year-old Jordi Byrd can proceed to trial following a preliminary hearing held this week, according to court records. Byrd is next due in court June 14 for a hearing where a trial date is expected to be scheduled.

Byrd remains held without bail.

On the evening of May 1, police were called to the area of Pacheco Road and South H Street to a report of crash involving a motorcycle and car. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police said an investigation determined Byrd deliberately struck the motorcyclist. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and reckless driving with injury.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News