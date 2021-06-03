Trial ordered for man accused of intentionally hitting motorcyclist with car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered a man to stand trial on charges including attempted murder after prosecutors presented evidence he intentionally hit a motorcyclist with his car.

The judge found the case against 29-year-old Jordi Byrd can proceed to trial following a preliminary hearing held this week, according to court records. Byrd is next due in court June 14 for a hearing where a trial date is expected to be scheduled.

Byrd remains held without bail.

On the evening of May 1, police were called to the area of Pacheco Road and South H Street to a report of crash involving a motorcycle and car. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police said an investigation determined Byrd deliberately struck the motorcyclist. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and reckless driving with injury.