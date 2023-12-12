BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tempers flared at a Bakersfield gas station. Guns were drawn, a woman fatally wounded and two people are now standing trial on charges that could send them to prison for the rest of their lives.

Trial began Monday for Erica Gonzalez, 27, and Joseph Barker, 21, in the May 4, 2022, shooting at On the Go gas station. They’re charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a gun.

Killed was Angel Izona Bowdey, 24.

Erica Gonzalez, file image

According to court documents, Bowdey drove to the gas station and honked to get a car blocking access to the pumps to move. The car didn’t budge. Bowdey got out and slammed her hands on the hood of the Chrysler 300, documents said, and told its occupants to move.

A woman stepped out of the Chrysler and was handed a gun by the driver, who was also armed, according to reports. Both then fired shots at Bowdey, documents said.

The Chrysler left the scene and was later located by a sheriff’s helicopter in East Bakersfield. Gonzalez and Barker ran from the car and were taken into custody.

On Tuesday, forensic pathologist Dr. Eugene Carpenter, who performed Bowdey’s autopsy, testified she suffered two gunshot wounds: one bullet passed through her body, hitting her right kidney and liver before exiting; the other passed through her left thigh and entered her right thigh, where it lodged after hitting bone.

Carpenter pointed out the wounds on photos displayed in court. He said either shot could have been deadly, but the one resulting in organ damage would be considered the more lethal of the two.

During cross-examination, Deputy Public Defender Mark Stamper, Gonzalez’s attorney, asked the caliber of the bullet retrieved from Bowden’s leg.

After multiple objections by prosecutor Melanie Ayala, and with Carpenter stressing he’s not a ballistics expert, the pathologist said the round was consistent in appearance with a large-caliber bullet.

Two guns — one stolen — were seized after the shooting, and attorneys through questioning indicated there is disagreement on the caliber of the bullets that struck Bowdey.

Barker is represented by attorney Gary Turnbull. Both Barker and Gonzalez have been held without bail since their arrest.