Trial of woman charged with drowning newborn postponed to Dec. 10 after juror tests positive for coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Beant Dhillon, accused of drowning her newborn grandson, won’t resume until next week after a juror informed the court she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II said the trial, which had been scheduled to continue Monday, will instead start again Dec. 10, with an estimated end date of Dec. 18. Twisselman said there are only two or three days of evidence left to present before the jury will begin deliberations.

Dhillon, 44, is charged with first-degree murder and two assault offenses, one filed in connection with the baby’s death, the other for failing to get her teenage daughter medical care after the birth. Dhillon faces life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.

Prosecutors say Dhillon killed the baby Nov. 12, 2018, and buried the body in the backyard of her southwest Bakersfield home to avoid the shame her unwed daughter’s pregnancy would bring the family in the Sikh community. She confessed to the killing, but testified last week that she lied to police in order to protect the rest of her family from getting in trouble.

The defense has argued the baby was either born dead or died shortly after birth. It has also thrown suspicion on the child’s father, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, who was alone with the baby for a short time while Dhillon cleaned her daughter in another room.

Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, was arrested with her in February 2019. Prosecutors charged him with being an accessory to murder.

After posting bond, Singh, 48, returned to the family home, where he hanged himself in a closet.

Mann fled before police arrived. His whereabouts remain unknown. Both Singh and Mann were in the country illegally.

Mann is alleged to have helped bury the baby’s body in the family’s backyard on Shining Crag Avenue. He is a cousin of Dhillon’s daughter, and began a sexual relationship with the daughter when she was 14 and he was in his 20s.