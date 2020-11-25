Trial of woman charged with drowning newborn postponed after juror fails to show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Beant Dhillon, charged with murder in the death of her newborn grandson, was postponed Wednesday after a juror failed to show.

Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman told the rest of the jury that the court had been in touch with the missing juror, and determined the juror had good cause for being absent. Twisselman excused the jury for the long holiday weekend and said the trial will resume 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Dhillon, 44, testified Monday and Tuesday about the circumstances of the baby’s death Nov. 12, 2018, after her daughter gave birth inside a bathroom in their southwest Bakersfield home. She said she heard a baby cry once while she was in her bedroom, but when the bathroom door opened the newborn made no noise from where he had been placed in a cabinet under the sink.

Her daughter lay in a pool of blood, Dhillon testified, and she got her up and helped walk her to another bathroom, where she cleaned her and put her to bed. When she returned to the bathroom, a nephew was holding the baby, and he told her the child was dead, Dhillon said.

The nephew, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, and Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, buried the child in the backyard, Dhillon testified.

During a police interview, however, Dhillon, after repeatedly stating the baby wasn’t moving when she saw him, eventually admitted to placing him in a bathtub and drowning him. Dhillon told police she did this because of the shame an unwed daughter would bring her family in the Sikh community.

Confronted with the recording of her confession, Dhillon said in court she lied about killing the baby to protect her family, believing officers would jail or deport multiple relatives who lived in her southwest Bakersfield home. Both her husband and Mann were in the country illegally.

Dhillon said she later learned Mann was the child’s father. He and Dhillon’s daughter are cousins, and he was in his 20s and the daughter 14 when she became pregnant.

The baby’s body was discovered Feb. 26, 2019, after the daughter — who had been told the baby was put up for adoption — spoke with law enforcement following an argument where her father indicated the child was buried in the backyard. Police exhumed the body from a 2-foot hole in the family’s backyard on Shining Crag Avenue.