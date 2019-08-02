Trial of accused child killer Kaleb Kessinger pushed back to November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a man charged with murder and other crimes in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son has been postponed three months.

The trial of Kaleb Kessinger, 21, is now scheduled for Nov. 18, court records show. The date was pushed back during a hearing Friday morning.

The trial was previously scheduled to start Aug. 12.

Kessinger and his former girlfriend, Ayled Chavez, were arrested in April of last year on suspicion of killing Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez then dumping his body in the Kern River Canyon. They later returned to bury the body, according to court documents.

Kessinger also faces charges from a separate incident in which he’s alleged to have stolen $1,200 from his grandfather and stashed guns for the benefit of the West Side Crips gang. The trial date on those charges is the same for the charges filed in the killing of the boy.

Chavez was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to willful cruelty to a child in exchange for the dismissal of charges of murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death.