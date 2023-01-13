BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of raping and beating a Bakersfield woman in 1997, leaving her for dead, had his trial date postponed three months.

An attorney during a brief court hearing Friday said he was gathering more information and requested a trial date of April 17 for Michael Allen Fontes. Judge Charles R. Brehmer scheduled the new date, as well as a hearing April 7 to determine whether attorneys are ready to proceed.

Fontes, 49, had been scheduled to go to trial later this month.

Cari Anderson, file image

Fontes is accused of attacking Cari Anderson, then 39, on Nov. 23, 1997, and leaving her behind Golden Empire Transit’s maintenance yard off Golden State Highway and F Street. She was raped, her throat slit and her head battered.

Anderson suffered permanent injuries and spent decades wondering if there would be an arrest. In 2018, former 17 News crime reporter Olivia LaVoice profiled Anderson and her daily struggles since the attack.

Anderson died in late 2021 at the age of 63.

She lived long enough, however, to receive word of Fontes’ arrest that year after police said his DNA matched that of genetic material left by the suspect at the crime scene. The events leading to his arrest began after the suspect’s DNA profile was uploaded to a genealogy database in 2019, according to police reports, with detectives using similar techniques as those used to identify and arrest Joseph DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer.

Fontes, employed at the time of his arrest by a long haul trucking company in Oklahoma, was taken into custody in June 2021 after arriving in Fresno. He’s charged with rape, attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and kidnapping to commit robbery.