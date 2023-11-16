BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for the accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed six months.

During a brief hearing Thursday, a new trial date was scheduled May 13 for Jonathan Knight, 34, and Jeremy King, 31, both charged with murder, attempted murder and multiple other offenses.

Jonathan Knight, file image

The trial has been repeatedly postponed. It was most recently set to begin later this month, but at Thursday’s hearing Timothy Hennessy, Knight’s attorney, said he was unavailable.

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend as they headed home from Maya Cinemas. A dark sedan followed.

Jeremy King, file image

As the car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire, police said. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips gang, is believed to have been the intended target, police said.