BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial for two men charged with gross vehicular manslaughter in an alleged street racing crash in 2021 has been postponed to July.

Javontae Murphy and Brian Dickerson Jr. were scheduled for trial next month but Judge Judith K. Dulcich on Friday granted a postponement to July 17.

Police said three vehicles raced along Panama Lane early March 17, 2021, at such high speeds they became airborne at the intersection with Stine Road.

Upon landing, a Maserati Quattroporte collided with a vehicle not involved in the race and rolled over, hitting trees, police said. The Maserati’s driver, Antwon Washington, 29, was thrown and died at the scene.

The car had been traveling 123 mph, a court filing says.

According to a court filing, Murphy was identified as the driver of a Dodge Challenger involved in the race that stayed at the crash scene five minutes but left when the first patrol vehicle arrived. Dickerson drove a Cadillac XT5 SUV, the filing says.