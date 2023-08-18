BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Trial has been postponed to early 2024 for a man charged with murder in an alleged street racing crash that killed a woman on Panama Lane.

Judge Chad Louie on Friday moved the trial date for Iqbal Singh to Jan. 22 after hearing from Singh’s attorney, Tony Lidgett. A readiness hearing was set for Jan. 12.

Singh is charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses, in the Feb. 2, 2022, crash that killed Bianca Flores, 19. She died at the scene.

Police said Singh was racing a motorcycle east on Panama Lane when he lost control of his Ford Mustang and crossed into westbound traffic just west of Akers Road. Singh was 35 at the time. He’s free on $399,999 bail.