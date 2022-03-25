BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than six years have passed since Thomas Dorsey was arrested in the stabbing death of a Bear Valley Springs woman.

He is still awaiting trial.

On Friday, Dorsey, 60, did not object to having his trial postponed yet again, this time to Aug. 22.

His attorney, Timothy Hennessy, said multiple attorneys have represented Dorsey over the years. They’re now either retired or have left the county, leading to the delays.

Also, at one point Dorsey sought to represent himself. Dorsey said during a 2017 hearing he once represented himself at a civil trial, and he understood the limitations he would face acting as his own attorney.

It’s unclear exactly how many attorneys Dorsey has had, or how long he represented himself.

Dorsey is accused of taking a bus from New York to California and fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend Jacque Murillo, 55. Authorities said Dorsey ran from the scene of the Oct. 8, 2015, killing in the 26000 block of Bear Valley Springs Road but was arrested nearby.

Murillo had recently obtained a restraining order against Dorsey but it had not yet been served, according to sheriff’s officials.