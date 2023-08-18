BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting two men at an Arvin bar in 2015 had a hearing on Friday in which his trial date was postponed to next year.

There have been multiple postponements in the case against Juan Pablo Vega, 40. He’s charged with two counts of murder and other crimes in the shooting deaths of Jorge Zavala and Federico Moreno at El Potrero Night Club.

His trial, previously scheduled for September, is now set to begin in March.

It’s alleged Vega’s girlfriend, Lourdes Olvera, urged him to come to the club and shoot men who were bothering her. Vega was arrested months later after he was pulled over by U.S. Marshals and California Department of Corrections personnel on Highway 58 near Cottonwood Road.

After her 2016 murder trial ended in a hung jury, Olvera pleaded guilty to two counts of soliciting a murder and a charge of threatening a witness and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. She has since been released.