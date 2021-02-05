Trial for accused killers of Kason Guyton pushed back a month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for two men charged with murder in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton was postponed Friday to allow attorneys more time to file motions in the case.

Those motions will be heard later this month, and a new trial date has been set for March 29.

Jeremy King, 28, and Jonathan Knight, 31, face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. Their trial is expected to last about 30 days.

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend and headed home from Maya Cinemas when a dark sedan followed them, police said. As the car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire.

Gunfire struck Kason, killing him, and wounded his then-7-year-old brother. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, is an East Side Crips gang member and believed to have been the intended target. He was uninjured.

The shooting prompted a massive law enforcement investigation involving federal, state and local authorities that resulted in the arrests of 49 West Side Crips gang members or associates on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Knight was among those taken into custody in the sweep. A grand jury later indicted him and King — captured in October 2019 — on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, gang participation and more after hearing evidence, including multiple wiretaps, over a period of three weeks. Both men are held without bail.