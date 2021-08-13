Trial for accused killers of Kason Guyton postponed to January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A murder trial for two men accused of fatally shooting 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been pushed back five months.

Jeremy King, 28, and Jonathan Knight, 32, are now scheduled to stand trial Jan. 18.

Trial was scheduled to begin later this month, but Judge Colette M. Humphrey on Friday granted a postponement requested by a defense attorney recently assigned the case.

Jonathan Knight, file image

If convicted, Knight and King face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend as they headed home from Maya Cinemas. A dark sedan followed.

As the car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire, police said.

Jeremy King, file image

Gunfire struck Kason, killing him, and wounded his then-7-year-old brother. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, is an East Side Crips gang member and is believed to have been the intended target, police said. He was uninjured.

The shooting prompted a massive law enforcement investigation culminating in the arrests of 49 West Side Crips gang members or associates on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Knight was among those arrested in the sweep.

A grand jury later indicted him and King — captured in October 2019 — on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, gang participation and more after hearing evidence, including multiple wiretaps, over a period of three weeks.