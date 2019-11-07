Trial for accused baby killer scheduled for January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a man accused of killing a Tehachapi baby has been scheduled for Jan. 21.

Tobin Wayne Phillips, 23, is charged with murder and assault of a child under eight resulting in death in the killing of 8-month-old Baron Brian Smith.

Baron’s body was found Jan. 3, 2017, in an apartment in the 6000 block of Cherry Lane.

Phillips admitted to killing the boy and told investigators he intended to kill himself afterward but changed his mind.

“I killed my girlfriend’s son” he told investigators in court documents.

Phillips was found near a Fastrip on Tucker Road with cuts to both his arms and the left side of his neck, the documents said. Taken to a hospital, he said he became angry over Baron’s crying and placed a pillow over the child’s head then sat on the pillow.

Other injuries were inflicted after Baron died, the documents said.

At the time of Baron’s death, Phillips was supposed to be in Washington state awaiting trial for allegedly badly abusing his 21-day-old daughter he had with another woman.

In both incidents, the children were injured after being left alone with Phillips, and after their crying upset him, according to the documents.