BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for two men accused of killing 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to October.

Court records say Jeremy King and Jonathan Knight had a hearing Thursday where their trial was moved to Oct. 24.

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend as they headed home from Maya Cinemas when a dark sedan followed them, police said. As the car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street, a passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire.

Gunfire struck Kason, killing him, and wounded his then-7-year-old brother. The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, is an East Side Crips gang member and believed to have been the intended target. He was uninjured.

A grand jury indicted Knight and King on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, gang participation and more after hearing evidence, including multiple wiretaps, over a period of three weeks.