Trial date to be postponed for woman accused of drowning daughter’s newborn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a woman who authorities say drowned her daughter’s newborn will be postponed this morning as her attorney is currently in trial on another case.

Beant Dhillon, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the baby which her then-15-year-old daughter gave birth to in late 2018.

Police said Dhillon admitted to killing the baby because of the shame her daughter’s pregnancy would bring to the family in the Sikh community.

Dhillon’s attorney, David A. Torres, is currently in another murder trial. He’s representing Michaele Bowers, charged with murder in the shooting of her boyfriend, Ray Ingram, who owned the popular Southern-style restaurant J’s Place.

Closing arguments in Bowers’ trial are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Dhillon’s trial will be postponed until the Bowers trial has ended.

Police said Dhillon told them she only became aware of her daughter’s pregnancy in November 2018 when she found her in a bathroom just after giving birth, the baby wrapped in a shawl.

She told investigators she took the baby and placed him face down in several inches of water in the bathtub and held him there until he stopped moving.

The baby was then taken and buried in the backyard by Dhillon and 23-year-old Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, her nephew, according to police testimony and court documents. They dug a hole and placed the newborn in it with salt.

Dhillon and her husband, Jagsir Singh, told their daughter, who passed out in the bathroom and didn’t see what happened to her child, that the baby had been taken for adoption, according to police testimony and court documents.

They told their daughter not to mention the pregnancy to anyone because they could get in trouble for not taking her to see a doctor.

The baby’s death came to light Feb. 26 after police were called to the daughter’s school and she told an officer her father had threatened to kill her, according to police testimony. Officers unearthed the body in the backyard and arrested Dhillon and Singh.

Singh, 48, hanged himself in March after posting bond and being released from custody on charges of accessory to murder and willful cruelty to a child.

Mann, who was in the country illegally, removed a GPS monitoring device the day after police dug up the body. He remains at large.