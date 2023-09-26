BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A November trial date has been scheduled for a man charged with murder in a shooting that killed one man and wounded another outside a southwest Bakersfield bar, court records show.

Raymond Blas Gallegos is currently set for trial on Nov. 13. That date could be postponed depending on attorney and courtroom availability.

Gallegos, 37, fatally shot Heron Bravo Sepulveda, 47, in the parking lot of La Mina Cantina on District Boulevard, according to police. He’s being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon, assault with force likely to result in great bodily injury and drug possession.

Police arrested Gallegos months after the Sept. 16, 2022, shooting after gathering surveillance video, reviewing social media accounts and serving warrants. Shots were fired after a fight broke out when a group of people approached three men — including the victims — who had just left the bar.

Investigators noted in police reports that Gallegos closely matched the description of the gunman — who fled the scene by the time officers arrived — and a Volkswagen Jetta spotted on surveillance footage was later determined to be used by him. Police found multiple photos of him posing with members of the Hells Angels and wearing clothing in support of the biker gang, the reports say.

Additionally, online messages were found related to Gallegos’ “membership with the Eastside Bakers criminal street gang and Hells Angels’ recruitment,” according to the reports.

The wounded victim told police neither he nor his companions had any connection to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Gallegos had a domestic violence case pending against him at the time of his arrest and has since pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of spousal battery and carrying a concealed firearm in public, according to court records.