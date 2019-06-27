Trial date set in December for woman charged with drowning daughter’s newborn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial for a Bakersfield woman accused of drowning her teenage daughter’s newborn son has been scheduled for Dec. 16.

The trial for Beant Dhillon, charged with murder, among other crimes, is expected to last 30 days. A readiness hearing in the case is set for Dec. 6.

Dhillon, 43, is accused of taking her daughter’s newborn and drowning him in a tub. She and a nephew, Bakshinderpal Singh Mann, then buried the body in the family’s backyard in the 5200 block of Shining Crag Avenue in southwest Bakersfield, according to court documents.

Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, 48, helped cover up the crime, the documents said. Dhillon told investigators she killed the baby to avoid family shame. Her daughter was 15 at the time she gave birth.

The child was drowned Nov. 12, documents said, but the baby’s body wasn’t discovered by law enforcement until Feb. 26, when the teen reached out for help.

Dhillon and Singh were arrested after the body was found. Singh bailed out and hanged himself at the residence.

Dhillon remains in custody without bail.

Mann has not been located. In the country illegally, he removed a GPS monitoring device the day after police dug up the body.