Trial date set for woman charged with spitting in officer’s food

Tatyana Hargrove, right, smiles as her preliminary hearing begins Thursday. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe is at left.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A May trial date has been set for a former restaurant employee accused of spitting on a hamburger that was served to a Bakersfield police officer.

Tatyana Hargrove faces a felony charge of mingling harmful substances in food or drink for allegedly rubbing a hamburger bun on the floor then spitting in the burger before it was served to the officer at a west Bakersfield McDonald’s.

A judge on Monday set Hargrove’s trial for May 4.

According to court documents and testimony, Hargrove tampered with the officer’s food on Nov. 15, 2019. She shouted, “Black lives matter, (expletive) the pigs!” according to testimony.

The officer who purchased the burger was in uniform and driving a black and white patrol car in the drive-thru lane, according to testimony. He ate the burger. An investigator who testified at the preliminary hearing said the officer did not become sick.

In 2018, Hargrove claimed she was the victim of police brutality when she was arrested after a struggle with Bakersfield police.

She sued in federal court, claiming a civil rights violation. The suit went to trial, and a jury ruled in favor of the city and officers.