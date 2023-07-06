Gustavo Soria covers his face as an attorney stands in front of him. File image

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing two people in 2004 is scheduled for trial next month.

Judge Elizabet Rodriguez set an Aug. 24 trial date for Gustavo Soria, charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his estranged wife, Pamela Soria, and a man who was an acquaintance of hers. The Sept. 23, 2004, killings occurred at separate locations.

Soria, 53, fled to Mexico in a rental car that was recovered in Tijuana, authorities said. He was arrested in Tijuana last year and extradited to the U.S. He is being held without bail at Lerdo Jail.