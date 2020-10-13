Trial date pushed back for woman charged with killing daughter’s newborn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial for a woman accused of drowning her daughter’s newborn has been pushed back to late October because her attorney is in trial on another case.

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday set a new trial date of Oct. 27 for Beant Dhillon, who has been held without bail since her arrest on a charge of first-degree murder in February of last year. She is represented by lawyer David A. Torres.

There have been several postponements for Dhillon’s trial, some related to the coronavirus, others to attorney availability.

Also Tuesday, a prosecutor said he has subpoenaed records from a local hospital in connection with the case, and said those records will be provided to the defense.

Dhillon told investigators she discovered her daughter, who she hadn’t known was pregnant, had given birth Nov. 18, 2018, in a bathroom at their house in the 5200 block of Shining Crag Avenue, according to court filings. She said she took the newborn boy and placed him face down in several inches of water in a bath tub until he stopped moving.

The baby was buried in the backyard by Dhillon and 23-year-old Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, her nephew, according to police testimony and court documents. Dhillon and her husband, Jagsir Singh, lied to their daughter and told her the baby had been put up for adoption, documents said.

Months later, the daughter told police her father had threatened to kill her, and authorities found the baby buried in the family’s backyard on Shining Crag Avenue in southwest Bakersfield. Dhillon and Singh were arrested.

Singh, 48, hanged himself after posting bond and being released from custody on charges of accessory to murder and willful cruelty to a child. Mann remains at large.