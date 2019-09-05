Trial postponed to January for two charged with child sex abuse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a former owner of a downtown Bakersfield cocktail lounge and his ex-girlfriend on charges they committed sex acts with an 11-year-old girl has been pushed back again — this time to January.

A new trial date of Jan. 27 was set for Frank Mark Sanchez, 55, and Tauney Lee Van Sickle on Thursday after their attorneys said they’re busy with trials for other clients in the coming months.

Prosecutor Felicia Nagle objected to the postponement, noting the case has already been delayed multiple times.

She told Superior Court Judge Judith K. Dulcich the lag in the proceedings has been a hardship for the victim. She also described the case as a “child molestation case” in the presence of other defendants in the courtroom.

Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman, Sanchez’s attorney, criticized the prosecutor’s remarks.

Cadman told the court Sanchez has not been convicted of anything and continues to assert his innocence, and he called Nagle’s comments “unprofessional” and “unsafe.”

Dulcich agreed to the postponement after hearing about the multiple trials Cadman and David A. Torres, Van Sickle’s attorney, have scheduled.

Sanchez, former owner of the Green Room, is accused by the alleged victim, now an adult, of engaging in sex acts with her starting when she was 5 years old.

Van Sickle dated Sanchez years ago and was filmed engaging in sex acts with the child when the girl was 11, according to court documents. She admitted committing the acts to make money for a “sex blog” run by Sanchez, police said in the documents.

The two were charged in December 2017.

The Green Room closed following Sanchez’s arrest.