Trial postponed for woman charged with drowning newborn grandson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a woman who authorities say drowned her daughter’s newborn was postponed Monday morning as her attorney has multiple other cases scheduled — including another high-profile murder case scheduled to go to trial next month.

Beant Dhillon’s trial is now set for May 4.

Dhillon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the baby which her then-15-year-old daughter gave birth to in late 2018.

Police said Dhillon admitted to killing the baby because of the shame her daughter’s pregnancy would bring to the family in the Sikh community.

Her attorney, David A. Torres, has trials scheduled for other clients including Fernando Pruneda, a McFarland basketball coach accused of sexual misconduct, and Kaleb Kessinger, charged with murder in the death of his former girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Pruneda has a hearing Wednesday while Kessinger’s trial date was pushed back Monday to April 20.

Kessinger and his ex, Ayled Chavez, were arrested in April 2018 on suspicion of killing Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez then dumping his body in the Kern River Canyon.

Chavez was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to willful cruelty to a child in exchange for the dismissal of charges of murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death. She’s expected to testify at Kessinger’s trial.