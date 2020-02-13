Trial date postponed for woman accused of drowning daughter’s newborn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date has been pushed back more than two weeks in the case of a woman accused of drowning her daughter’s newborn then covering up the crime with the help of her husband and nephew.

The trial for Beant Dhillon, charged with first-degree murder, among other crimes, is now scheduled for March 2. It’s expected to last 30 days.

Her attorney, David A. Torres, was granted the postponement Thursday as he’s currently in another trial.

Dhillon, 44, is accused of taking her daughter’s baby boy and drowning him in a tub. She and a nephew, Bakshinderpal Singh Mann, then buried the body in the family’s backyard in the 5200 block of Shining Crag Avenue in southwest Bakersfield, according to court documents.

Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, 48, also helped cover up the crime, the documents said.

Dhillon told investigators she killed the baby to avoid family shame. Her daughter was 15 at the time she gave birth.

The child was drowned Nov. 12, 2018, documents said, but the baby’s body wasn’t discovered by law enforcement until February of last year, when the teen reached out for help.

Dhillon and and her husband were arrested after the body was found. Her husband bailed out and hanged himself in his house.

Mann has not been located. In the country illegally, he removed a GPS monitoring device the day after police dug up the body.