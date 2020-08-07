Trial date postponed for two men charged with murder in shooting of 3-year-old Major Sutton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for two men charged in the shooting death of a 3-year-old Bakersfield boy was postponed Friday because the attorney for one defendant is in trial and the attorney for the other said he will soon be on leave for a medical issue.

Tyrone Johnson, 23, and David Palms, 21, are next set for a hearing Sept. 1 to determine a trial date. It’s likely their case won’t be heard for months.

Major was shot and killed shortly before midnight on Nov. 10, 2017, when gunmen kicked down the door of his family’s home and opened fire. His pregnant mother and 5-year-old brother were wounded.

Johnson, Palms and Myeisha Dale, 31, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and other crimes. Dale’s next hearing is set for Sept. 16.