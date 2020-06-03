Trial date postponed for accused child killer Kaleb Kessinger

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for a man charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son has been pushed back one month.

At a hearing Wednesday morning, Kaleb Kessinger’s trial date was postponed from July 6 to Aug. 3. He remains in custody on $1,055,000 bail.

Kessinger, 22, and his former girlfriend, Ayled Chavez, were arrested in April 2018 on suspicion of killing Chavez’s son and dumping his body in the Kern River Canyon. They later returned to the scene to bury the body of Ramon Angel Reyes-Chavez, court documents said.

Kessinger also faces charges from a separate incident in which he’s alleged to have stolen $1,200 from his grandfather and stashed guns for the benefit of the West Side Crips gang.

Chavez was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to willful cruelty to a child in exchange for the dismissal of charges of murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death.

She’s expected to testify at Kessinger’s trial.

Chavez, 20 at the time, led police to where Ramon’s body was buried. She told investigators she left Ramon in the care of Kessinger while she went out to dinner with a friend. Kessinger is not the boy’s father.

When she returned from dinner, she noticed Ramon’s head and face were injured, she told police in court documents. The child died later that night.