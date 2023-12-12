BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date was not set Tuesday for a man accused of fatally injuring his 7-week-old daughter, his attorney saying he needed more time to obtain records from the hospital where the baby was treated.

Another status conference was set Jan. 10 in the case of 37-year-old Gregory Higgins, who faces charges of murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death. He’s in custody on $2 million bail.

On Sept. 15, 2021, police were dispatched to a report of a baby not breathing at a home near Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road in northwest Bakersfield. Medical personnel rushed the child to a hospital, where doctors found injuries consistent with child abuse, police said. The baby died at the hospital.

Higgins told police he was home with the baby while his wife and their other two other children went to pick up lunch, according to court documents. He said the child started fussing in her bassinet and he held her. She stopped breathing, he told police, and he called 911 and gave her CPR until help arrived.

In a follow-up interview, Higgins old investigators he bumped the baby’s head on a glass table the month before while removing her from the bassinet, according to court documents. He said the injury was minor, and other injuries found may have been unintentionally inflicted when he performed CPR.