BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man labeled the “pillowcase rapist” for sexual assaults committed in the 1980s appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing in which his trial on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender was moved to April.

A judge set a new trial date of April 3 for Ronald Feldmeier. The case was previously set for trial on Jan. 17.

Feldmeier, tall and lean, stood next to defense attorney Kyle J. Humphrey during the brief hearing before Judge Eric Bradshaw. The 71-year-old, released from prison in 2019, is facing a felony for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to a sober living home in Bakersfield, according to court filings.

Humphrey has said Feldmeier wore an ankle monitor and authorities knew where he was at all times. The attorney said Feldmeier simply forgot to register, and told a parole agent as much when questioned in January 2020. The charge was filed the following month.

A jury convicted Feldmeier of sex crimes, including 10 counts of rape, for sexually assaulting five women in midtown Sacramento in 1984, according to Nexstar affiliate Fox40 Sacramento. He used a pillowcase to mute the screams of his victims. The station reported Feldmeier was sentenced to 67 years in prison but became eligible for release under the Elderly Parole Program.