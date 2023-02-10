BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of opening fire while on a Greyhound bus, killing one person and wounding several others, is now scheduled for trial May 1.

There have been multiple postponements in the case of Anthony Devonte Williams, charged with first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3, 2020 shooting that occurred on a bus traveling through Kern County. He was scheduled to go to trial Feb. 21, but the new date was set Friday.

Williams, 36, has admitted to bringing a gun onto a bus headed from Los Angeles to the Bay Area, according to court documents. He told investigators he opened fire after arguing with a man as the bus traveled north on Interstate 5, south of Fort Tejon Road.

Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, one victim was paralyzed from the chest down and two others suffered serious gunshot wounds to the chest, the documents said. Two other passengers were treated for gunshot wounds to the shoulder.