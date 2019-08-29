Trial date in Bakersfield Speedway assault set for December

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date was set Thursday for a man charged with punching and badly injuring another man at Bakersfield Speedway.

Kyle Flippo is set to stand trial Dec. 2 on felony charges of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury, court records show.

Flippo, listed in court documents as 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, punched the much smaller Zachary Diamond on June 9 of last year following a race, witnesses told deputies.

Diamond fell and lost consciousness, and was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain. He has undergone rehabilitation as a result of his injuries.