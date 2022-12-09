BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Friday said they will be ready next month to begin trial in the case of a Ridgecrest man charged with killing a woman and mutilating her body.

Judge Colette M. Humphrey set a trial date of Jan. 3 for Daniel Gunnarsson, who faces life in prison if convicted.

On the morning of May 18, 2021, Gunnarsson was found with the body of Kathryn Pham, 21, in a garage at his stepfather’s home on Skylark Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials. Pham suffered severe wounds to the back of her head and body.

Gunnarsson, 22, was upset Pham didn’t reciprocate his feelings for her, friends of Pham reportedly told investigators. Gunnarsson admitted killing her and said he used an ice pick, reports say.

Gunnarsson was previously found incompetent to stand trial, but was later ruled competent after undergoing treatment at a state hospital.