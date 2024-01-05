BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who told police he stabbed his grandmother in the head to escape her influence is scheduled to stand trial this month.

The attorney representing Juan Andres Valdez said in court Friday no plea offers have been made, after which Judge John W. Lua ordered Valdez to return Jan. 16 to be assigned a courtroom for trial.

The trial is expected to last about 10 days.

Valdez, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Maria Magdalena Valdez, 70. He’s being held on $525,000 bail.

Maria Valdez had two stab wounds to her head when police arrived at her Flower Street home late July 13, according to court documents. She was taken to Kern Medical, where she died July 21.

Valdez, who reported the stabbing, told police his grandmother made all the decisions in his life and was “mean” to him, according to the documents. He said hurting her was the only way to gain his independence, documents said.

He told police he was prescribed drugs including Seroquel — used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, among other conditions. Police said he remained emotionless throughout the interview.