BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Lake Isabella couple charged in the death of their 1-year-old daughter has begun.

Jeffrey Sullins and Ashley Saffell face charges of second-degree murder and child cruelty in the child’s death. Sullins is also charged with assault on a child under 8 resulting in death.

An investigation began Jan. 29 of last year when deputies were dispatched to a home on Bernie Drive, west of Lake Isabella Boulevard and north of Chain Avenue, to a report of a child not breathing, according to sheriff’s officials. The child could not be resuscitated.

According to court documents, a pathologist found bruises “covering her entire body” in different stages of healing, injuries to her throat consistent with strangulation and severe head trauma causing bleeding to the brain.

17 News will live-blog opening statements.