Trial begins today for woman charged with killing daughter’s newborn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial is set to begin today for a woman accused of murdering her grandchild.

Beant Dhillon faces life in prison if convicted of her charges, which are murder, assault of a child leading to death and willful cruelty to a child. Investigators say that in 2018, Dhillon’s teen daughter gave birth in their bathroom and that afterward, Dhillon allegedly drowned the baby in a bathtub to avoid the shame she thought it would cause to the family.

Court documents say she and her husband, Jagsir Singh, lied to their daughter, saying the baby had been given up for adoption. Dhillon and her husband were arrested last year when the baby’s body was found buried in their yard.

Singh made bail and later killed himself. The couple’s nephew, Bakshinderpal Mann, is still wanted by police for allegedly burying the baby’s body.

The trial starts at 9 a.m. in Kern County Superior Court, with opening statements set for to begin at 10 a.m.