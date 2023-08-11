BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Twenty-six years after Cari Anderson was raped, beaten and left for dead, trial has begun for the man accused of carrying out the vicious attack.

Judge Gregory Pulskamp is reading the charges, then opening statements will begin in the trial of Michael Allen Fontes, who faces a life term in prison if convicted of charges including attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, kidnapping and rape.

It’s alleged that on Nov. 23, 1997, Fontes left a bar with Cari Anderson, then 39, attacked her and left her for dead behind Golden Empire Transit’s maintenance yard off Golden State Highway and F Street. A GET employee found Anderson unconscious hours later and got help.

Anderson suffered permanent injuries and died in late 2021 at the age of 63, living long enough to hear of Fontes’ arrest that year. Police said his DNA matched that of genetic material left by the suspect at the crime scene.

This article will be updated.