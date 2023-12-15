BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They occurred nine months apart, but the deaths of two homeless women in Bakersfield bear striking similarities, a prosecutor said Friday.

Both were beaten to death. Both had their pants pulled down to mid-thigh. Both were found at or near the closed Desert Start Motel on Union Avenue.

And both were seen with Adrian Chavez shortly before their death, Deputy District Attorney John Allen said during his opening statement at Chavez’s murder trial.

“This case is about violence against women,” said Allen, displaying photos of the victims’ bloodied bodies and noting the 36-year-old Chavez has a felony domestic violence conviction on his lengthy criminal record. At the trial’s end, he told the jury, he’ll ask them to return guilty verdicts on two counts of first-degree murder.

Chavez, represented by Deputy Public Defenders Nick Roth and Samantha Sark, faces life behind bars if convicted of killing Marylyn Cuervo and Crystal Hernandez.

In his opening statement, Roth asked the jury to pay close attention to the evidence and decide for themselves what makes sense. He urged them to “be a little skeptical.

The first crime scene — a field behind the motel — had been “heavily manipulated and contaminated” by the time authorities arrived, Roth said.

DNA evidence will play a large role in the prosecution’s case regarding Cuervo’s death, the attorney told the jury. But, he said, DNA evidence doesn’t necessarily reveal when DNA was left on an item — or if the person in question actually touched it.

Regarding Hernandez, Chavez himself made a “frantic” 911 call to report he’d found her injured, Roth said. He played a portion of the call for jurors, telling them he thinks it’s “a pretty powerful piece of evidence in itself.”

Twelve jurors and five alternate jurors were selected for the trial, which is being presided over by Judge Charles R. Brehmer.

Among those who will be called to testify are a woman who saw Chavez and Cuervo together within a day or two of her death, and a homeless man who knew the victims and who told police Chavez admitted beating Cuervo to death.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bodies found

On Oct. 12, 2020, Cuervo’s body was found between two cement walls in a vacant field. There were injuries to her face and head. A two-by-four found nearby appeared to have been used to beat her, according to court documents.

There was no evidence of sexual assault.

Items were seized and sent for DNA testing. Community talk pointed investigators toward Chavez.

Before there was enough evidence for an arrest, Allen said, there would be another death.

Early July 14, 2021, Chavez called 911 and reported his girlfriend was bleeding in a room at the abandoned Desert Star Motel.

Police found “a very obvious crime scene,” Allen said. Hernandez, 36, was seated in a stroller with deep cuts to her head, her face swollen and right eye swollen shut. Blood covered the walls.

A bloody metal tube appeared to have been used as a weapon, Allen said.

Chavez, who initially gave a false name, told investigators he had been collecting cans and when he returned to the room he found Hernandez injured.

Two days later, the detective investigating the October homicide was informed by an investigator looking into Hernandez’s death of the similarities between the two cases. They compared notes and continued to gather evidence.

DNA testing results returned and linked Chavez to the two-by-four and metal tube, among other items, Allen said. Police took Chavez into custody at Planz Park on Oct. 27, 2021.