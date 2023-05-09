BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Desiree Thompson disappeared the night of Jan. 7, 2012. A decade later, her remains were found buried in a backyard.

Attorneys on Tuesday presented jurors with two possible culprits: Jose William Lara, the man who lived at the home where Thompson’s remains were found and who is charged with first-degree murder in her death; or Edward Gibson, Thompson’s abusive ex-husband with whom she had a violent encounter the morning of her disappearance.

Lara, 61, was arrested last year after two men came forward and told police Lara had bragged about killing a woman years ago, prosecutor Christine Antonios told the jury during her opening statement.

Investigators corroborated multiple details provided by the men and later searched the home where Lara had lived in 2012, she said. The FBI dug up the backyard and found skeletal remains that were linked to Thompson.

But Deputy Public Defender Mark Stamper asked jurors to consider how unlikely it would be that a complete stranger killed Thompson instead of her then-husband, whom she had accused of abuse.

“He is the murderer,” Stamper said of Gibson.

He told the jury he usually reserves his opening statement until after the prosecution rests, but in this case wanted to explain from the outset the prosecution has no reasonable motive as to why his client would kill Thompson.

A mother’s persistence

Between 2 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2012, Thompson’s husband caused a “domestic violence incident’ that resulted in Thompson calling the cops and barricading herself in her apartment, Antonios said. Gibson left by the time police.

Thompson’s mother, Sheri Smith, arrived between 10 and 11 a.m. and talked with her daughter, who decided to spend the rest of the day with friends. Thompson called her mother from a friend’s home around 8:30 p.m. and told her she was leaving for her apartment and would call her when she got in.

“But unfortunately that second call never came, and Desiree was gone,” Antonios said.

Police scoured the surrounding area but found nothing. Gibson skipped town and they couldn’t find him, either. The case went cold.

But Smith didn’t give up. She gave interviews to media and every year posted on Facebook about her missing daughter.

A mother’s persistence is what eventually cracked the case, Antonios said.

Last year, on the 10th anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance, a man happened to see a post by Thompson. It reminded him of something he’d heard years earlier, and he decided he could no longer remain silent.

The man called police and said he and his father had been friends with Lara. They had gone to church, played soccer, drank and otherwise frequently hung out. They were close enough that the two men were at Lara’s home when his wife died of cancer in 2011.

One day, Lara arrived at the home of the man and his father with a serious cut to his hand, the man told police. They took him to the hospital to get treated.

Months later, the man told police, Lara told them the story behind that cut: he said he injured himself while killing a woman in his house the night before.

Antonios said Lara casually shared the details of the killing while drinking beer at a soccer game. Lara described his victim as Black or half-Black and said he convinced her to get in his pickup after he left a party, Antonios said the man told police.

When they arrived, Lara told her to grab a beer from a small refrigerator in his bedroom, the man said. When she reached inside, Lara slammed her head into the corner of the fridge then repeatedly stabbed her, the man told police.

The man said Lara told him where he had buried her. Antonios said the man and his father pointed out in a diagram where the body would be found.

Remains found

Armed with that information, Larry Brandenburg, a retired investigator from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hired by California City police to look into cold cases, began checking on the men’s statements.

Brandendburg verified Lara had lived in the house where the men said he lived in 2012, that his wife had died in 2011 and even that a party occurred in the area where Lara reportedly said he picked up the woman. Police had responded to noise complaints.

Brandenburg also confirmed Thompson would have walked through that area while returning to her apartment, Antonios said.

The next step was to visit the home, which had a new owner. Investigators tore up the flooring to reveal the original concrete floor and sprayed it with a chemical that reacts to the presence of blood, Antonios said. The chemical turned fluorescent on several parts of the floor, indicating potential blood evidence. They swabbed the spots for DNA testing, Antonios said.

Brandenburg then contacted Edwards Air Force Base and the FBI. Base personnel have a device used to detect changes in soil. They used it in the backyard of Lara’s former home and picked up a variation in the soil, the prosecutor said.

The FBI dug in that location and found Thompson’s remains, Antonios said. And with that evidence, she said, Thompson was no longer a missing person: she was a murder victim.